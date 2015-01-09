Husk Signs receives hundreds of tips after Christmas Eve burglar - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Husk Signs receives hundreds of tips after Christmas Eve burglary

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -  And now to a 14News update on a burglary at Husk Signs in Vanderburgh County.

Officials there say they have received a number of tips and are confident they know the identity of of two of the men who stole items from the business on Christmas Eve.

More than $100,000 worth of tools were stolen from the business, along with a truck.

Owner Kip Husk says he believes the burglars had been there before because they blocked certain security cameras, but missed one.

He says the men dropped some evidence which is in the hands of law enforcement.

Husk says he's received an outpouring of support from the community.

" We actively have over 25,000 people pursuing our Facebook page.  That's actively sharing or moving forward with info on it but we've received hundreds and hundreds of tips and leads.  We have a couple pretty much nailed down already.  But we want to take our time and get everybody that's involved, not just the obvious people right now," says Husk.

Kip Husk says the burglary has slowed their production down a bit.  Anyone with information is asked to call the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's office or Evansville Police.

