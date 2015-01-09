Police: Woman claims to be Lady Gaga after stealing parked car

A Hopkins County woman is in jail accused of stealing an SUV and leading police on a wild chase in Madisonville.Police say 57-year-old Tamberly Cavanaugh was singing to herself when she was arrested.When they asked Cavanaugh her name, police say she said she had multiple names and today it was Lady Gaga.A person left their SUV unlocked and running outside Market Place grocery store in Madisonville Thursday afternoon.Police say that's when Tamberly Cavanaugh jumped in and took off.Madisonville Police say Cavanaugh drove into three vehicles near Union and Court St before heading south on Franklin.When they tried to pull her over, she sped off and almost side-swiped a police cruiser.Police say she appeared to be intoxicated and was acting erratic.She was arrested and charged with 3 counts of criminal mischief, DUI wanton endangerment, and car theft.