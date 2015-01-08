Tri-state double lung transplant recipient passes away

Noah James was an 18-year-old comeback kid.

He bounced back after a double lung transplant in 2012 to swim and run track for Boonville high school.

Today, those who knew him best shed some tears but more importantly, remembered the kid that never gave up.

Noah passed away Wednesday at St. Louis Children's hospital.

He graduated from Boonville high school in 2014.

Most recently he was attending Vincennes University.

We first brought you know Noah's story back in 2012 when he received that double lung transplant in St. Louis.

Jimmy Williams, Noah's teacher and coach at Boonville, shared a special bond with the young fighter.

Visiting him often in the hospital and pulling for the kid who's body simply couldn't go any longer.

"Noah always had this thing about giving looks, like when you made him mad, he'd flash this look at you," says Williams.

"I want people to realize Noah is a fighter. He fought for every last breath that he could fight for. He taught me perseverance and to never give up. When things aren't going your way, I want them to think about Noah and what he had to go through. To keep pushing forward."

A swim meet scheduled for January 15th features Boonville against Mount Vernon. That is also Ronald McDonald Give Back Night in Noah's honor. People will be selling shirts and donations can be made to the Boonville swim team.