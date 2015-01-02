Owen Block building could cost millions to save - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Owen Block building could cost millions to save

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A 14News update to a story we told you earlier in the week.

Officials now saying it could take up to a million dollars just to stabilize the now dilapidated Owen Block building near downtown Evansville.

The historic building was built in the 1880's.

During a recent visit commissioned by the Indiana Landmarks agency, officials noted holes in the floor, part of the roof caving, and the chimneys leaning.

Barricades were placed around the building, when bricks began to fall off.

Building Commissioner, Ben Miller, says he expects a decision within the next two weeks as to the fate of the building.

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:10:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:18:08 GMT

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly