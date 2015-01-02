Owen Block building could cost millions to save

Copyright 2015

A 14News update to a story we told you earlier in the week.Officials now saying it could take up to a million dollars just to stabilize the now dilapidated Owen Block building near downtown Evansville.The historic building was built in the 1880's.During a recent visit commissioned by the Indiana Landmarks agency, officials noted holes in the floor, part of the roof caving, and the chimneys leaning.Barricades were placed around the building, when bricks began to fall off.Building Commissioner, Ben Miller, says he expects a decision within the next two weeks as to the fate of the building.