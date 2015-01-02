UE Aces beat No. 23 Northern Iowa

The University of Evansville Aces men's basketball team earns another victory over a ranked opponent with a 52-49 win over #23 Northern Iowa New Year's Day.





Down as many as 16 points in the first half, the Aces came roaring back after halftime to outscore the Panthers by a 32-19 margin in the second half.

The Aces improved to a record of 11-2, 1-0 (MVC).





D.J. Balentine led the Aces with 17 points.





Egidijus Mockevicius earned his ninth double-double of the season.





Duane "Boo" Gibson finished with seven points, but it was four crucial made free throws by Jaylor Brown late in the game which sealed the victory.





The Aces now travel up to Indiana State for their next MVC challenge on Sunday November 4th.

UE returns home on January 7th to take on Loyola.





