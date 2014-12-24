Vand. Co. Sheriff's Deputies collect loose change for local charities

Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputies at the Evansville Civic Center collect loose change all year long.



The pennies, dimes, and nickels left behind by visitors are then donated to children's charities.



This year alone they collected more than $350, which went to Toys for Tots.



Those involved say it's a little thing they can do to help out area children.



" It does feel good," says Deputy Sheriff Robert Townsend. " We try to donate to organizations that benefit children. It just feels good to give back to the children in our community."



Over four years, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office has collected over $1400 in loose change for area charities.



Copyright 2014 WFIE. All rights reserved.



