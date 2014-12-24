Vand. Co. Sheriff's Deputies collect loose change for local char - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Vand. Co. Sheriff's Deputies collect loose change for local charities

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputies at the Evansville Civic Center collect loose change all year long.

The pennies, dimes, and nickels left behind by visitors are then donated to children's charities.

This year alone they collected more than $350, which went to Toys for Tots.

Those involved say it's a little thing they can do to help out area children.

" It does feel good," says Deputy Sheriff Robert Townsend.  " We try to donate to organizations that benefit children.  It just feels good to give back to the children in our community."

Over four years, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office has collected over $1400 in loose change for area charities.

Copyright 2014 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:10:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:18:08 GMT

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly