Evansville Fire Department accepting applications

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department is looking for new recruits.

Every two years the department accepts new applications for the hiring pool.

Starting January 1st, those interested may click here and apply.

Instructor Jerry Sheckler with EFD says they normally hire anywhere from 6-25 new firefighters every hiring season.

"We're interested in individuals that want to make a difference, they have a desire to help people," says Sheckler.

