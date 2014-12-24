Family still seeking answers one year after Evansville murder - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Family still seeking answers one year after Evansville murder

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Today marks the one year anniversary of an Evansville murder case and the victim's family says its still waiting for justice.

Last year, police found the body of 33-year-old Nicholas Mathews inside his apartment on Hatfield Drive with multiple stab wounds. Police later charged 24-year-old John Jackson Junior in the murder case.

Jackson also charged with robbery of an Evansville gas station and attempted murder of two people inside an Evansville taxi.
The original trial for John Jackson Junior was scheduled for November 10th.
That's now been rescheduled for January 26th.  Mathews' sister says her family is still waiting for answers.They said making it through the holidays will be a painful process but they look forward to their day in court.
Police say Jackson admitted to robbing Mathews but denies having anything to do with his murder.

