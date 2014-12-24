Organization raising money for yard signs for veterans - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Organization raising money for yard signs for veterans

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - One Tri-state organization wants to give signs that read "Combat veterans lives here: Please be courteous with fireworks" to over 2,500 area military vets.
They want to be able to pass those signs out before July 4th.
According to organizers of the group Military with PTSD, as high as 20 % of veterans returning from service suffer from post traumatic stress disorder.
Fireworks can trigger panic attacks and memories of battle.
Organizers are hoping to raise $15,000 to buy $2500 for these signs.

"We had so many requests from veterans to get those signs that a lot of them are waiting for disability and things like that.  So they can't afford them.  We are trying to get them funded," says Shawn Gourley of Military with PTSD.

