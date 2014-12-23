Local musician plays trumpet outside Newburgh cancer center

A local musician is making it his mission to brighten the holidays for cancer patients.

Tom Groves says he's been playing the trumpet outside the OHA Cancer Center in Newburgh for four years during the holiday season.

Tom lost a close friend to cancer, and sees this as his way of putting smiles on the faces of patients when they arrive for treatment.

"I had a dear friend go through chemo for years," said Tom. "I've been here a lot and have seen what people put up with. Any happiness you can bring just helps. It's not a fun place to be, especially during the holidays."

Tom says no matter what the weather, he will be outside the building tooting his horn throughout the holidays.

Copyright 2014 WFIE. All rights reserved.