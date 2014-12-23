Local musician plays trumpet outside Newburgh cancer center - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Local musician plays trumpet outside Newburgh cancer center

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) -

 A local musician is making it his mission to brighten the holidays for cancer patients.

Tom Groves says he's been playing the trumpet outside the OHA Cancer Center in Newburgh for four years during the holiday season.

Tom lost a close friend to cancer, and sees this as his way of putting smiles on the faces of patients when they arrive for treatment.

"I had a dear friend go through chemo for years," said Tom. "I've been here a lot and have seen what people put up with. Any happiness you can bring just helps. It's not a fun place to be, especially during the holidays."

Tom says no matter what the weather, he will be outside the building tooting his horn throughout the holidays.

Copyright 2014 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:10:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:18:08 GMT

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly