Rally to be held in Evansville to thank law enforcement

An Evansville city council member is organizing a rally for next week to thank law enforcement.

Councilwoman Missy Mosby says the United We Stand rally will show support for Evansville Police and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office.

Mosby says senseless violence targeting law enforcement will not be tolerated.

"Several police officers that are very good friends of mine and in discussions with them this weekend just reaching out to them and telling them thank you. I know everyday you leave that house. You don't know what you're going to encounter but just to let you know there are a group of us here that we do support you and sometimes risking your life to save us," said Mosby.

The rally will be held Monday, December 29 at 4 pm at the Civic Center outside and in front of the Evansville Police Department.

Copyright 2014 WFIE. All rights reserved.