Police: Man leads authorities on chase in stolen car

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail tonight, accused of stealing a woman's car and leading police on a chase.

Police say 25-year-old Jason Rose is accused of stealing a car from a woman's driveway Sunday night.

Police say an officer spotted the vehicle today and tried to pull Rose over.

Police say Rose led them on a short case, then jumped out of the car and ran.

He was arrested shortly after he fled.

He's charged with theft, resisting law enforcement, and operating without ever receiving a license.

