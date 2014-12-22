Police: Man leads authorities on chase in stolen car

An Evansville man is in jail tonight, accused of stealing a woman's car and leading police on a chase.



Police say 25-year-old Jason Rose is accused of stealing a car from a woman's driveway Sunday night.



Police say an officer spotted the vehicle today and tried to pull Rose over.



Police say Rose led them on a short case, then jumped out of the car and ran.



He was arrested shortly after he fled.



He's charged with theft, resisting law enforcement, and operating without ever receiving a license.



