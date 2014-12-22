IN Auditor downplays IU med center concerns

Indiana State Auditor Suzanne Crouch sworn into office today by Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.



Crouch was appointed the 56th state auditor by Governor Pence in January and re-elected in November.



Crouch defended the IU med center project slated for downtown.



The project faced some uncertainty last week after the Indiana Commission for Higher Education did not place it on the list of state funded projects.



Crouch says two years ago this same sequence of events occurred, and funding for the project was still pushed through the legislature.



"Let me stress again the in my conversations with the budget agency, they were very positive. And in my conversations with legislative and fiscal leaders, there is tremendous support for this project in the general assembly. I am very optimistic and very positive on what the outcome will be in this upcoming budget," says Crouch.



