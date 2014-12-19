First Nano brewery in the works for downtown Evansville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A unique opportunity on the horizon for Tri-state beer and wine enthusiasts!

Jeff Smith plans to open up the Evansville Brew house at 56 Adams Street in Haynie's Corner.

The business will specialize in craft beers made in-house and different local wines.

Jeff says he's working towards his liquor license which could take three to six months.

But he announced his plans Thursday at the Haynie's Corner Advisory Committee meeting.

Jeff says he hopes to build off the success of new restaurants and businesses in Haynie's Corner.

