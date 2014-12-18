Dog fight brewing in Hopkins County

Buddy Bear, the 3-year-old Great Pyrenees.

There's a dog fight brewing in Hopkins County, a battle over who owns a 3-year-old Great Pyrenees named Buddy Bear.



Staff at the Hopkins County Humane Society say that the phone has been ringing off the hook with upset people calling about a recent adoption.



The fight over Buddy Bear started when Michael Miller and his family say the dog went missing last month.



Michael Miller, the dog's owner, says, " We didn't think nothing of it. He's always left and visited neighbors and we didn't think anything of it. So we didn't think anything bad had happened to him when he was gone."



The Hopkins County Humane Society found the dog and, following code, held the dog for five days. That's in order to give Buddy Bear's owners time to come claim him.



But the Miller family never did.



They say they didn't know the dog was there.



After five days, animals still at the Humane Society become eligible for adoption.



The Humane Society says, 11 days after Buddy arrived, a part-time employee adopted him.



Michael Miller says, by the time he went to the Humane Society, he was told it was too late to get the dog back.



We're told there was a disturbance and the police were called.



Miller says he went back to the Humane Society the next day to try again, but the police were called again.



Hopkins County Humane Society Director Dustin Miller says, " We have done everything legally for this situation. We followed all the laws, state laws, and followed all our regular procedures for any stray animal that comes into our facility."



Buddy Bear's first owner, Michael Miller, says, " I hope that good people know what good things are what's right, and what's wrong. It's right for us to have our dog back."



Staff at the humane society say the adoption is out of their hands now. The dog legally belongs to its new owners.



Copyright 2014 WFIE. All rights reserved.



