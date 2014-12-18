Evansville church renovations nearing completion just in time fo - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville church renovations nearing completion just in time for Christmas

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -  A $1.5 million renovation project at an Evansville church is almost over.

For nearly a year, scaffolding and construction equipment were familiar sights at St. Benedict's Cathedral off Lincoln Avenue.

Now, we're told the project is just days away from being finished.

Construction workers out Wednesday remove the scaffolding around the nearly 100 year old bell tower.

The work should be done in time for Christmas day.

" We all have been really joyful over this.  And I think with the coming of Christmas, it's going to be really neat that people can see the project is nearing completion," said Sister Pat McGuire.

Nearly 1,200 families attend St. Benedict.

Copyright 2014 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:10:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:18:08 GMT

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly