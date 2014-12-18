Evansville church renovations nearing completion just in time for Christmas

A $1.5 million renovation project at an Evansville church is almost over.



For nearly a year, scaffolding and construction equipment were familiar sights at St. Benedict's Cathedral off Lincoln Avenue.



Now, we're told the project is just days away from being finished.



Construction workers out Wednesday remove the scaffolding around the nearly 100 year old bell tower.



The work should be done in time for Christmas day.



" We all have been really joyful over this. And I think with the coming of Christmas, it's going to be really neat that people can see the project is nearing completion," said Sister Pat McGuire.



Nearly 1,200 families attend St. Benedict.



