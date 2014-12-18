Police: Two men caught stealing steel in Evansville

James Thoroughgood courtesy Vand. Co. Detention Center Kenneth Ball courtesy Vand. Co. Detention Center

Evansville Police say they were called to Industrial Services on Kentucky Avenue around 9:30 Tuesday night.



Police say they saw a man carrying a piece of steel inside the fenced area.



Police say he ran when he saw police.



Police later arrested 32-year-old James Thoroughgood and 45-year-old Kenneth Ball.



Police say Ball told them he used to work at the business ten years ago.



Copyright 2014 WFIE. All rights reserved.



