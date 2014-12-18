Police: Two men caught stealing steel in Evansville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Police: Two men caught stealing steel in Evansville

James Thoroughgood courtesy Vand. Co. Detention Center James Thoroughgood courtesy Vand. Co. Detention Center
Kenneth Ball courtesy Vand. Co. Detention Center Kenneth Ball courtesy Vand. Co. Detention Center
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to Industrial Services on Kentucky Avenue around 9:30 Tuesday night.

Police say they saw a man carrying a piece of steel inside the fenced area.

Police say he ran when he saw police.

Police later arrested 32-year-old James Thoroughgood and 45-year-old Kenneth Ball.

Police say Ball told them he used to work at the business ten years ago.

