New stoplight installed at busy Evansville intersection

Evansville city officials say the nearby developer of the Menards property, based on traffic studies, requested the light be put in.



Therefore, the city of Evansville is not paying for the light or installation at Green River Rd. and Sugar Creek Dr.



Officials say the light should help with the increase in traffic that has occurred on N. Green River Rd. over the last decade.

That includes Menards, Cheddars restaurant, McAlisters, and the proposed new location of Meijer grocery store.



Local motorists who have to fight busy traffic to turn out of their neighborhood are welcoming the new light.

" It's just so hard to get out of here especially this time of year," said Cindy Crewell. " I'm just grateful to see the stoplights. And this will definitely make it easier to get out. If you're born and raised here, then you just live with it. The people that complain aren't from here, I'm just used to it."

Officials say the new stoplight should be fully functional by next week.

