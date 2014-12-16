Master plan unveiled for future of downtown Evansville

Kelly Coures, the director of Metropolitan Development, presented the 2015 master plan Tuesday morning to the Evansville Redevelopment Commission.



The redevelopment commission approved letting metropolitan development seek proposals for this new plan.



Coures says one of the most important goals of this new plan are to increase housing in downtown.

Recent statistics show a 99 %

housing occupancy rate downtown, meaning as soon as housing is available it's snatched up.

"You don't want additional future development to just happen, you want it to happen with a plan. That's the reason this is so important. When the med school gets here, we want to be able to say that these three blocks the community wants to see new housing. On these three blocks the community wants new office space," says Coures.

Beginning in January, a request for proposals will go out.

Companies will have thirty days to respond with proposals.

Coures says it should take about a year for the master plan to be construction ready.