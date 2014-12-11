Little Gracie gets her Christmas wish

It's the photo that's been seen around the world.

3-year-old Gracie Lynn Wilson having breakfast with Santa Claus. She didn't want him to eat alone.

Gracie told Santa she had only one wish... that her baby brother James would arrive in time for Christmas.

Well, Santa must be a little ahead of schedule because he's already delivered Gracie's Christmas wish.

Little James is 3 days old.

Gracie, James and the whole Wilson family went to show Santa their little Christmas miracle.

We're told Gracie did most of the talking.

She says she and Santa are now best friends.

