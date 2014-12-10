Meth lab reports declining in Evansville

Unfortunately, meth labs became something Evansville was known for but based on the latest numbers, that is no longer the case.



According to the Evansville Police Department, there have been 57 meth labs reported this year.



Just for comparison, there were 113 in 2013.



And when Vanderburgh County was leading Indiana back in 2011, Vanderburgh County had a reported 130 meth labs.



EPD credits this decline to the No Meth Task Force and Meth Suppression Unit put together back in 2012.



Monte Fetter, is a part of the No Meth Task Force, and says less meth labs means safer homes for everyone in Evansville.



" The meth labs are a different animal all together," says Fetter.



" This is where they come in and building little chemistry labs and cook in our properties. And they can burn the place down and burn the neighbors up. So we're always screening real carefully to keep those away from us."



" Meth has no business in Evansville, meth has no business in the lives of kids and families. We need to take care of it. But we also need to recognize that preventing substance abuse is the bigger picture," says Parri Black of YouthFirst Evansville.



Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann in Indy today pushing once again for legislation which would make the meth-making ingredient pseudo ephedrine only available with a doctor's prescription.



