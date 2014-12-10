Mother of murdered Evansville man pushing for answers

The family of Willie Williams says Christmas was his favorite time of year, but the holidays won't be as bright without Willie here.



His mother extremely relieved to see the arrest of the one of the persons of interest in the case.



Michael Wisdom, taken into custody late Tuesday night for unrelated drug charges.



Wisdom and Keith Davis III are persons of interest in the Thanksgiving day murder of 27-year-old Willie Williams.



Police say Wisdom refused to talk to investigators about the murder case.



Stephanie, Willie's mom, says the support of the community has been overwhelming.



Flowers, pictures, and grave markers line her living room floor.



She says it's been difficult to even eat or sleep since her son's murder, but wants to thank the Evansville Police Department for trying so hard to find her son's killer.



" He is my heart, and I feel good they got one in custody," says Stephanie Duncan-Greer.



" Really my hats go off to the Evansville Police Department. They are really doing their job and I need to tell them thank you. Because if not for you all, I wouldn't know what happened to my baby at all."



Police say Michael Wisdom is not a suspect in the case, just a person of interest at this time.



If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Keith Davis III, you're asked to call EPD.



