Tri-state students make Christmas cards for dying girl

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Addie Fausett is a 6-year-old girl from Utah. 

She is suffering from a deadly disease and this will likely be her last Christmas.

All Addie wants now is Christmas cards and one Tri-state school is fulfilling that wish.

To mark their first of ten days of giving, 4th graders at Glenwood Academy spent today preparing Christmas cards for little Addie.

Stickers, glitters, and markers galore.

The 16 cards will join a couple thousand already sent to Addie from around the world.

Both teachers and students know these cards are worth so much more than just a piece of brightly colored construction paper.

" This time of year it's really not about the things we get, it also feels good to give and we can make a difference," said teacher Amber Santana.

If you would like to send Addie a card, her address is:

Box 162, Fountain Green, UT 84632

