Virtual 3D game for military vets returning home

Together Strong provides 3D virtual human contact for those real-life issues veterans face when they return home.



The app is designed to provide real-life scenarios and options for tough conversations veterans face concerning depression, suicide, and post traumatic stress disorder.



It's not designed to be a questionnaire, it's designed to engage veterans, family, and friends.



Shawn Gourley with military with PTSD here in Evansville says many veterans are too proud to ask for help, but this new app can walk vets through problems they might be experiencing.



" I would say to download it because even though you may be fine, they may come a point in time where you're not fine. And you may find a brother and a sister that is in a bad situation and this is a tool that can really really help. You can help them get the help they need even if you don't need it yourself," says Gourley.



Together Strong addresses a range of challenges faced by those who have served. In addition to much-publicized high rates of PTSD, traumatic brain injury and suicide, the post-deployment experience is often one of isolation, lack of purpose, stigma, difficulties relating to nonmilitary people, academic failure after years away from school, problems with relationships and keeping a job.



According to the Pew Research Center, 61% of veterans report having difficulty with re-entry, and 48% said that their service had a negative impact on their marriage. One in five of Gulf War II-era veterans ages 18 to 24 were unemployed in 2012 (U.S. Bureau of Labor



Statistics); and only 23% to 40% of those who screened positive for a mental health disorder went on to receive professional help (New England Journal of Medicine ).

You have until December 31st to download the free app before it's pulled from the app stores.