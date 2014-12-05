Muhlenberg Co. authorities arrest one, search for another after drug investigation

Muhlenberg County authorities arrest one man, continue searching for another after a drug investigation leads to a pursuit.

Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force detectives were conducting an investigation Friday afternoon after information led them to believe two men were in the area of 62 East in Greenville attempting to sell anhydrous ammonia.

Anhydrous ammonia is a chemical that is normally used by farmers, but it is also one of the ingredients used to manufacture meth.

Detectives initiated a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle with two men inside, but the driver of the vehicle fled.

The vehicle struck an embankment, and both men took off.

Detectives arrested the driver Gregory Barnett of Dawson Springs. He's charged with manufacturing meth, possession of anyhydrous ammonia in unapproved container, and fleeing police.

Other charges have been filed and police are looking for 27-year-old Nathan Zachary Campbell of Hopkinsville. Anyone with information regarding Campbell's whereabouts is asked to contact Muhlenberg County Central Dispatch at 270-338-2000.