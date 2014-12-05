Thief steals Toys for Tots donation jar - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Thief steals Toys for Tots donation jar

Suspect in donation jar theft at Dollar General. Suspect in donation jar theft at Dollar General.
Suspect in donation jar theft at Casey's general store. Suspect in donation jar theft at Casey's general store.
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

For the second time in less than a week, a donation jar has been stolen from an Evansville store.

Police say a man entered the Dollar General store on South Barker Avenue and stole the Toys for Tots donation jar on the front desk sometime Wednesday afternoon.

Store workers say he continued shopping after swiping the jar.

Evansville police say they have identified the man.

Police say they received phone calls and then the man called police himself.

Police say no charges have been filed yet. Police say they are still investigating.

Another suspect was caught stealing the Toys for Tots donation jar at Casey's General Store on South Green River Road.

That happened Saturday night.

Police don't believe the two crimes are linked.

Copyright 2014 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:10:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:18:08 GMT

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly