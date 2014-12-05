Thief steals Toys for Tots donation jar

For the second time in less than a week, a donation jar has been stolen from an Evansville store.



Police say a man entered the Dollar General store on South Barker Avenue and stole the Toys for Tots donation jar on the front desk sometime Wednesday afternoon.



Store workers say he continued shopping after swiping the jar.



Evansville police say they have identified the man.



Police say they received phone calls and then the man called police himself.



Police say no charges have been filed yet. Police say they are still investigating.



Another suspect was caught stealing the Toys for Tots donation jar at Casey's General Store on South Green River Road.



That happened Saturday night.



Police don't believe the two crimes are linked.



