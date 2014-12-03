Kunkel properties up for sale, still on the market - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Kunkel properties up for sale, still on the market

kunkel.jpg
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - And a 14News update on the Kunkel owned building in Evansville that had been for sale.

Building commissioner, Ben Miller, tells 14News the six properties have not been sold.

As we reported in August, a Kunkel group developer said in a written statement it listed the real estate, "To set the stage for future developments."

The statement goes on to say, " The listing is not related to the recent city lawsuit."

The city of Evansville filed suit against Kunkel, accusing the developer of fraud, a claim Kunkel denies.

Kunkel listed Park 41, Walker Building, Court Building, Fendrich Plaza, Hulman Building, and Kunkel square for sale.

Previous Stories:

Kunkel group denies fraud claim in city of Evansville lawsuit

City of Evansville files complaint against the Kunkel group

