Kunkel properties up for sale, still on the market

And a 14News update on the Kunkel owned building in Evansville that had been for sale.Building commissioner, Ben Miller, tells 14News the six properties have not been sold.As we reported in August, a Kunkel group developer said in a written statement it listed the real estate, "To set the stage for future developments."The statement goes on to say, " The listing is not related to the recent city lawsuit."The city of Evansville filed suit against Kunkel, accusing the developer of fraud, a claim Kunkel denies.Kunkel listed Park 41, Walker Building, Court Building, Fendrich Plaza, Hulman Building, and Kunkel square for sale.