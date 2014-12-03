Another step forward for dilapidated McCurdy building in downtow - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Another step forward for dilapidated McCurdy building in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A 14News update on the McCurdy building in downtown Evansville. 

Building Commissioner, Ben Miller, tells 14News the building permits needed to move forward on the historical renovation project, are now complete.

Miller says that's a big step forward in the project as bricks are beginning to fall off the building.

Miller adds the Kunkel group is still trying to secure all the financing necessary for the project, which is expected to include over 100 new apartments.

