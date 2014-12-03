Family of man murdered Thanksgiving night, prepares to lay him t - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Family of man murdered Thanksgiving night, prepares to lay him to rest

michael wisdom.jpg michael wisdom.jpg
willie williams collage.jpg willie williams collage.jpg
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Those who knew Willie Williams say he didn't have any enemies.

That's why many are still stunned that he was found shot and killed in an alley off Powell Avenue late Thanksgiving night.

Family members say Williams will be buried at Oak Hill cemetery Thursday at 11. They did raise enough money to secure a burial plot, but are still working on a headstone.

Police say they do not believe this was gang related.

Police also say even though one of the persons of interest in the case is now also wanted for drug charges, that doesn't mean this murder was drug related either.

Those two "Persons of interest" are Michael Wisdom and Keith Davis III.

Family friend, Lisa Duncan, says tomorrow will be the hardest day but hopefully brings some closure.

" It's hard on them.  His mom is at the point where she can barely function so it's hard to watch her go through that.  The brothers are just angry at this point and everybody just wants answers.  We want to know why?  Everybody loved Willie so it doesn't make any sense to us," says Duncan.

If you know the whereabouts of Michael Wisdom or Keith Davis III, you're asked to call Evansville Police.

Copyright 2014 WFIE. All rights reserved.



  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:10:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:18:08 GMT

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly