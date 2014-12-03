Vectren's Gift of Energy program can help the needy during this holiday season

Vectren's Gift of Energy program is a way to help the needy during the holiday season.

The program allows you to make a monetary gift toward the energy bill of someone else. You may remain anonymous, if you wish.

The program is offered year-long but is popular during the holidays.

"I think that the program is positive and so it's a nice surprise for folks. The contribution gets applied to the recipients next month's energy bill and so they see that it reflects as a payment and that's something the recipients seem to really enjoy," said Natalie Hedde, the Director of Corporate Communication at Vectren.

To give the Gift of Energy, visit www.vectren.com/giftofenergy or contact Vectren at 800-227-1376.

Over the past year, there have been 165 contributions made through the Gift of Energy program, totally nearly $32,000.