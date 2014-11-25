Police: Evansville man arrested after crashing into several parked cars

An Evansville man is accused of hitting a row of parked cars, and then taking off.



Officers say Monday night, Logan Rodenberg hit three parked cars on West Franklin street.

An officer says he followed Rodenberg, who ran several stop signs before finally stopping at a friend's house on West Michigan.

Police say Rodenberg told them he hadn't had much sleep and must have blacked out.

He says he didn't realize what had happened when he took off.

Officers say he passed field sobriety tests.



Rodenberg is charged with fleeing the scene of an accident and reckless driving.