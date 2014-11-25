Victims of south side shooting not helping police, still no arrests

Police say there are still no arrests after gunfire erupted on Evansville's southeast side late Monday night.

Police say the victims in the case refuse to cooperate with the investigation.



Authorities tell 14NEWS the shooting happened in the Dollar Store parking lot around 8:00 p.m.



We're told two victims ran to a home in the 400 block of Jeanette Benton Dr.



Police say a bullet grazed one victim's leg and the other suffered a small wound to the buttocks.



Authorities say the shooting was potentially gang related.

Kevin Odom who grew up in the area, says the violence never used to be this bad.

" Young people are running around shooting everything. It's not so much them but the little kids. I mean this area is full of little kids, this is a peaceful neighborhood," says Odom.



No names have been released.



