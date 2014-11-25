Police: Intoxicated man hits nurse, spits on police

Police say they found Thomas Smith passed out at the intersection of Fourth and Maryland Monday night.

They say he was extremely intoxicated, and opened his pants and urinated on the street.

Police took him to the hospital, where they say he hit a nurse in the side of the head.

Police say Smith threatened to hurt officers on the way to jail, and spit on them twice.

Smith faces several charges including battery and indecent exposure.

Copyright 2014 WFIE. All rights reserved.



