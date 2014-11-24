$15k awarded to Hopkins Co. first responders in memory of fallen soldier

Thanks to collaborative efforts between the Patrick Rudd Project, the Travis Manion Foundation and 9/11 Heroes Run – Madisonville, as well as community donors, PRP is awarding Everyday Heroes mini grants to ten Hopkins County First Responder departments totaling $15,641.25.

This is all in honor of Sgt. Patrick Rudd who died in combat in the Middle East back in 2008.

Everyday Heroes

mini grants are being awarded to the City of Earlington Fire Department, Grapevine Community Volunteer Fire Department, Hopkins County Sheriff's Office, Madisonville Fire Department, Madisonville Police Department, Mortons Gap Volunteer Fire Department, Nortonville Southside Emergency Squad Two, Richland Volunteer Fire Department, St. Charles Volunteer Fire Department, and South Hopkins Volunteer Fire Department. Each first responder agency requested funding for new equipment and/or training per grant requirements.

Eligibility requirements included assisting with the 2014 9/11 Heroes Run and using the grant funds for equipment and/or training to make first responders' jobs safer. Everyday Heroes mini grants also require a 50% match by the requesting department.

“The Patrick Rudd Project leadership team is honored to be able to assist our Hopkins County First Responders in bridging the budget gap. Our firefighters, law enforcement officers, and other emergency responders have a thankless job and we are happy to help them in a small way,” said Kelly Forbes, Hopkins County Family YMCA Senior Director and member of the PRP leadership team. “The success of the 9/11 Heroes Run is because of our local fire departments and law enforcement agencies. They provide the apparatus and vehicles you see on the course and this year over 85 first responders volunteered on race day. Everyday Heroes mini grants are a way for us to be able to say ‘Thank You.'”

