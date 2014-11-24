Public meeting to introduce TNR feral cat program in Evansville

Community leaders with animal shelters and humane societies in Evansville came together Monday to try and brainstorm a solution to deal with the large feral cat population in the area.



EPAW, or Evansville Partnership for Animal Welfare, says they want to work towards changing the city's ordinance which currently doesn't allow for a trap, neuter, release program.



Officials say that program could reduce the number of cats and kittens in area neighborhoods.

Copyright 2014

. All rights reserved. WFIE . All rights reserved.