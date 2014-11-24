Public meeting to introduce TNR feral cat program in Evansville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Public meeting to introduce TNR feral cat program in Evansville

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) - Community leaders with animal shelters and humane societies in Evansville came together Monday to try and brainstorm a solution to deal with the large feral cat population in the area.

EPAW, or Evansville Partnership for Animal Welfare, says they want to work towards changing the city's ordinance which currently doesn't allow for a trap, neuter, release program.

Officials say that program could reduce the number of cats and kittens in area neighborhoods.

"And we've started these public meetings so we can start to get the word out about this method about how we think it can really help the felines in our community. So what we're doing is trying to educate the public. And then our ultimate goal is to get this to be an approved method in our community via city ordinances," says Kendall Paul of the Vanderburgh Humane Society.

And Kendall says they are planning a series of these meetings, for more details on the programs click here.

Copyright 2014 WFIE. All rights reserved.


  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:10:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:18:08 GMT

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly