The Budweiser Clydesdales visit Franklin St.

The Budweiser Clydesdales visited West Franklin Street on Friday delivering beer to bars and restaurants.

It's been a few years since their last visit to the Tri-state but now they are in Evansville.

All eight horses made their way down Franklin with that iconic red wagon.

Along the way, the Clydesdales delivered Budwesier goodies to bars and restaurants here on Franklin.

Tons of people showed up to greet the Clydesdales, braving the slightly chilly temps.

The Clydesdales will be in the Tri-state until Sunday.

Here is where schedule for the Clydesdales for Saturday and Sunday:

Saturday, Nov. 22, 4:30–5:30 p.m. — Full hitch in Owensboro Christmas Parade



Sunday, Nov. 23, 2:30 p.m. — Full hitch in Evansville Christmas Parade



