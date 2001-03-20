J.E. Shekell....About Us

History

John E. Shekell founded J. E. SHEKELL, INC. in 1978. From a one van heating and air conditioning shop, he expanded into the electrical and plumbing business. In the 80's John Shekell took service one-step into the future by acquiring George Koch Son's Service Center. This purchase made Shekell the largest HVAC service company in the tri-state area. From service and new installation, Shekell stepped into the arena of design/build projects and plan-specification contracting. Into the 21st century J. E. Shekell, Inc. now offer locations in Mt. Vernon and Terre Haute, Indiana.

Service

Offering a service staff of over 40 professionals licensed and trained in HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical maintenance for residential, commercial and industrial projects.

All of our customers receive "No Excuse", 24 hour a day, 7 days a week service.

No matter when you call for J. E. Shekell, Inc.'s service, or whether your problem is large or small, you will talk directly to one of our representatives who will immediately send a qualified service technician to solve your problem.

J. E. Shekell, Inc. specializes in residential, commercial and industrial service agreements.

Residential

J. E. Shekell, Inc. has the largest installation team in the tri-state area. The team stays current with new technologies and techniques through regular, comprehensive training programs.

Our residential project managers provide free consultations, which include:

On-site evaluations and meetings with you and your family. Learning your specific requirements for comfort, efficiency, value and safety.

Developing creative solutions for your unique challenges, whether that means designing and building new systems or maintaining or upgrading current ones.

Our residential project managers have the latest technology to provide you with an onsite estimate and proposal for a new system.

Our residential project managers stand by you, from start of the project to the finish of the project, making sure you are totally satisfied with the product that we installed.