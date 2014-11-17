Taxi companies benefit from early winter weather - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Taxi companies benefit from early winter weather

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) - With snowy roads and freezing temperatures, Tri-state taxi companies are benefiting from this early winter weather.

Dispatchers at Unity Taxi in Evansville say they were flooded with calls all Monday.

Taxi cab drivers at Unity say they've tried to stick to main roads because some secondary roads are still slick.

They've had over 50 cabs out today covering over 500 runs.

Officials say they've stressed to drivers to slow down and take their time with possible refreezing on roadways.

" Never fails.  The first snow flake falls and everybody wants a cab.  They don't want to wait in the cold for a bus.  They don't want to walk. Some people don't feel comfortable driving in the snow for fear of accidents.  That's what our job is," says Assistant Driver Coordinator Rodney Smitthart.

