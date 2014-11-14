Homeless now have a safe place for their pets during cold weather

A local animal rescue is now providing a warm place for the homeless to temporarily leave their pets.

Shelters for the homeless do not allow dogs, so "It Takes A Village Canine Rescue" is lending a hand.

Executive Director, Amber Boyd, says they were approached about the issue Thursday evening and have come up with a makeshift plan to house those animals.

Boyd says she wants to make sure the homeless get the help they need and It Takes a Village will do the same for their dogs.

"We discussed there's a need, even if not for this one individual but for individuals in the future. We definitely want to open our doors in any way that we can, we don't want any animal or person on the street if we can help it," said Boyd.

Boyd says the board is now brainstorming solutions for a permanent plan by allocating space in their facility and reaching out to other shelters.

