3-year-old girl decides Santa Claus should never eat breakfast alone

A sweet gesture from a three-year-old girl is getting lots of attention.Gracie Lynn was at a Bob Evans restaurant in Evansville on Wednesday when she recognized him.Santa was sitting at a nearby booth. And he was having breakfast alone.Gracie asked her mom if she could go keep Santa company. Mom caught the moment on camera and sent it to us.

With Lindsey Wilson's permission, we posted the picture to Facebook.

So far, the photo has been shared by nearly 3,500 people and has 21,000 likes.

Lindsey says her daughter and Santa talked like they'd known each other for years.

Gracie's first request when she met Santa? If she could go live with Santa and Mrs. Claus.



When asked what she wanted for Christmas, Gracie didn't ask for any presents.

She told Santa all she wants is to meet her baby brother, James, who will be born in a few weeks.

Santa told us he thinks Gracie is pretty special and he's going to have a few surprises for her this year.

Copyright 2014 WFIE. All rights reserved.