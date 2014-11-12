EVSC finalizing winter weather plans with new school day schedules

EVSC officials say they had to change their winter weather plan because the district added time to school days beginning this year.

With those time changes, Marsha Jackson with the EVSC says the district needed to reconfigure their severe weather plan.

Now the district is rushing to finish that plan with winter weather in our extended forecast.

That means working to adjust bus schedules, lunch times, and class times district-wide.

Jackson says for parents, you won't notice many changes.

Parents will still be notified the same way if school is delayed or canceled.

" Parents really shouldn't notice anything different in the way that they are called and when the buses come," says Jackson.

"If there's a two hour delay, then the buses will be there two hours later. Internally, we are making some changes but it should be a seamless transition and they won't notice anything."

