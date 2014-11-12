Evansville ranks lower than national average for LGBT inclusion - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville ranks lower than national average for LGBT inclusion

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Human Rights Campaign released their 3rd annual LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender) equality report Wednesday morning.

The report examined the municipal equality of 353 cities nationwide.

Evansville scored a 56 out of a possible 100.

That's below the national average score of 59.

Bloomington, South Bend, and Indianapolis scored well above that number.

The scores are calculated based on six categories including: Non-discrimination laws, relationship recognition, municipality's employment policies, inclusiveness of city services, law enforcement, and municipal leadership on matters of equality.

For more details and a look at how Evansville scored on key issues, click here.

