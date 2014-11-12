Evansville ranks lower than national average for LGBT inclusion

The Human Rights Campaign released their 3rd annual LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender) equality report Wednesday morning.The report examined the municipal equality of 353 cities nationwide.Evansville scored a 56 out of a possible 100.That's below the national average score of 59.Bloomington, South Bend, and Indianapolis scored well above that number.The scores are calculated based on six categories including: Non-discrimination laws, relationship recognition, municipality's employment policies, inclusiveness of city services, law enforcement, and municipal leadership on matters of equality.