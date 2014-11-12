Police investigating string of graffiti vandalism - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Police investigating string of graffiti vandalism

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville Police investigating three reports of graffiti on the northeast side.

All three happened this past weekend.

Two cars and a business spray painted with possible gang graffiti.

Amber Garrison's car was hit by vandals who spray painted "KKK" on her truck.

Amber says she didn't see the damage and wondered why people were staring at her on her way to work Monday morning.

"I was devastated. Who would do this? And I drove all the way to work with that on there. People were looking and I wondered what they were looking at. I didn't see it until after I got to work," says Garrison.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WE-TIP Hotline or Evansville Police.


