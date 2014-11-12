Drivers dangerously ignoring road signs at Evansville construction site

City officials say drivers are ignoring road closure signs at Weinbach and Division.



Traffic Control Officer Bart Duncan says he's seen drivers ignore the flashing lights and barricades, coming dangerously close to on-coming traffic.



In the twenty minutes our cameras were on scene Tuesday afternoon, more than ten vehicles drove around the road closure barricades and straight into oncoming traffic.

"People are driving around the barricades and it's causing problems for our workers. Also, it's causing a problem for drivers and it could be dangerous," says Traffic Control Officer Bart Duncan.