Man who led police on multi-county chase sentenced in court

A 14NEWS update on a suspect wounded in a multi-county chase last year.

Vanderburgh County officials say Keith Michael Reiter was sentenced to 18 months on work release on a charge of resisting law enforcement.

Authorities say the chase started when the suspect broke into a home on Saint Joe, and held a gun to a man's head and demanded money.

Police say Reiter tied-up the man and an 81-year old woman with duct tape.

The next day, police say Reiter called the victim, demanding more money, and set up a place and time to meet.

Officers were there waiting, and that's when the chase began that ended in gunfire.

