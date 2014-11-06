Police: Evansville man punches firefighter during medical run

Kelly Hicks courtesy Vanderburgh County Jail.

An Evansville man is in jail accused of striking a firefighter who police say was trying to help him.



Officers were called to the Florence Street home of 49-year-old Kelly Hicks in reference to an intoxicated man with breathing problems.



Officers say when firefighters were loading Hicks into an ambulance he became belligerent and punched a firefighters.



Hicks was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with battery.



