Police: Evansville man punches firefighter during medical run - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Police: Evansville man punches firefighter during medical run

Kelly Hicks courtesy Vanderburgh County Jail. Kelly Hicks courtesy Vanderburgh County Jail.
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail accused of striking a firefighter who police say was trying to help him.

Officers were called to the Florence Street home of 49-year-old Kelly Hicks in reference to an intoxicated man with breathing problems.

Officers say when firefighters were loading Hicks into an ambulance he became belligerent and punched a firefighters.

Hicks was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with battery.

Copyright 2014 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:10:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:18:08 GMT

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly