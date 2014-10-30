Election fraud hotline to be open during election

The Kentucky attorney general's office says an election fraud hotline will be available on Election Day next week to help combat vote fraud.

Attorney General Jack Conway says Kentuckians who witness election irregularities or possible election law violations are urged to call the hotline.

The number is 800-328-8683.

Conway says the hotline is an important tool to ensure honest and fair elections in the state.

His office says the hotline received 205 calls from more than 60 counties during this year's primary election. During the 2012 general election, there were 183 calls to the hotline from nearly 60 counties.

Investigators from the attorney general's office will also be patrolling precincts and polling places across the state during Tuesday's general election.

