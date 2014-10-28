Priceless stone stolen from Warrick Co. family's yard found - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Priceless stone stolen from Warrick Co. family's yard found

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

A priceless military stone that was stolen from a Boonville family has been found.

The stone had been missing for close to a month when it suddenly appeared at a nearby house over the weekend.

The stone is one of five belonging to a nearby military family.

Family members tell us they are glad it was returned in one piece.

