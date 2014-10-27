$70k in funds for YAA park in Hopkins Co.

Governor Steve Beshear announced Monday a $70,000 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant to help fund improvements to YAA Park in Hopkins County.



YAA Park serves as the county's primary facility for Little League Baseball.



The park is a public facility that contains baseball fields, a batting cage, a bullpen, a clubhouse, and restroom facilities.



The funds will replace all fencing around of the park's five fields and construct blacktops.



The project will also construct new and expand existing walkways to improve access for those with disabilities.



