Haier America announces new location in Evansville

The Evansville Economic Development Commission approved the funds today for Haier America's first tech center in North America.

The Haier Group, a Chinese appliance and electronics manufacturer will build the center at 901 West Pennsylvania Street.



That's the former Coca Cola bottling plant.



Twenty-one of the fifty incoming jobs for the new tech center have been filled.



Nineteen of those are former Whirlpool employees.

The Evansville Economic Development Committee approved $1.5 million in bonds Monday afternoon for construction and renovation of the former bottling plant.

" I'm thrilled and excited to see this project moving forward," said Debbie Dewey with Growth Alliance for Greater Evansville.

Evansville city officials say Haier is already talking about future growth, saying they could double their employees in Evansville five years from now.

